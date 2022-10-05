Mother on trial in child beating death case

Samantha Delcamp is on trial in connection with the beating death of her 3-year-old daughter in 2019.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Samantha Delcamp faces a long list of charges, including criminal homicide for the death of her daughter Arabella Parker in 2019. Investigators say Delcamp stood by and did nothing while her boyfriend Jahrid Burgess beat the toddler to death.

Investigators say the 3-year-old child was badly beaten at Delcamp's home in Trevorton in 2019 and died after spending more than a month in the hospital.

The child suffered broken bones and brain damage after being abused by Delcamp's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess.

Burgess was found guilty in November of the most serious charges against him, including third-degree murder. He was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison for his role in Arabella's death.

Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, was also found guilty last year in this case. She was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison for lying to investigators.

Delcamp is accused of being an accomplice in Arabella's death. Investigators say she knew her daughter was being abused but did nothing to stop it. Delcamp's attorney has not said if she will testify in her own defense, but she testified at Burgess's trial in November. She told the jury that Burgess had a history of abusing both her and her daughter.

Delcamp testified in November that she was washing dishes on the night of October 10, 2019, when she heard Burgess yelling at Arabella. She said Burgess held Arabella by her throat and then threw her onto a piece of children's furniture. Delcamp said Arabella had a seizure for more than half an hour before Burgess called 911. Delcamp also said she originally lied to police because she was scared of Burgess.

Testimony on Tuesday included several members of the Pennsylvania State Police and a doctor who treated Arabella.

Delcamp's trial in Northumberland County is expected to last three days.