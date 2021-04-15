Woman guilty of obstructing probe in death of 3-year-old girl

Christy Willis was found guilty on charges related to the severe beating of Arabella Parker, age 3, that led to her death in 2019.

Christy Willis was found guilty Thursday on all charges during the second day of her trial on charges of obstructing a child abuse case, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and providing false reports to law enforcement related to the severe beating of Arabella Parker, age 3, that led to her death in 2019.

Jahrid Burgess is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's daughter so badly that she died from her injuries.

Willis is Burgess's mother.