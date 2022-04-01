Decades in prison for murder of girl in Northumberland County

Jahrid Burgess was sentenced Tuesday morning for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man found guilty in the brutal beating death of his girlfriend's little girl has been sentenced in Northumberland County.

Jahrid Burgess will spend 24 to 50 years in prison.

In November, a jury found him guilty of the most serious charges, including third-degree murder.

Investigators say Burgess beat 3-year-old Arabella Parker at a home in Treverton in 2019. The child died after spending more than a month in the hospital

Samantha Delcamp, Arabella's mother, is also charged with the case and is awaiting trial.

Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, was found guilty in April for lying to investigators about the abuse. She was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.