Community Wellness

Geisinger 65 Forward

Geisinger 65 Forward is a new kind of healthcare designed for people age 65+, with brand-new dedicated health centers (in Kingston and Scranton as of January 2020) for seniors and their health needs. Geisinger 65 Forward offers people more time with their doctors, more services under one roof and access to wellness activities and personalized care — all in a calm, relaxing environment.

Learn more: geisinger.org/65forward

MyCode

The MyCode® Community Health Initiative is the world’s largest community health initiative analyzing the DNA of patient-participants who sign up. As of January 2020, more than 250,000 people have enrolled, and Geisinger’s goal is to give every patient the opportunity to participate. With such a large body of data, they hope to find ways to make healthcare better for you, your family, your community and the world. They are already improving healthcare by finding ways to diagnose medical conditions earlier.

Learn more: geisinger.org/precision-health/mycode

Geisinger Fresh Food Farmacy

Many people in our communities lack access to healthy food or knowledge about a healthy diet. Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy®, with its nationally recognized food-as-medicine approach, helps to combat high obesity rates, prediabetes and diabetes by providing “prescriptions” for fresh, healthy food to those most in need. This program empowers people to manage their medical conditions through food-related behavior and lifestyle changes.

Learn more: geisinger.org/freshfoodfarmacy/our-purpose

LIFE Geisinger

LIFE Geisinger is a unique program designed to give older adults the support they need to continue living at home. It offers various services, including adult day centers and in-home care, to help people live independently. The coordination of care by the LIFE Geisinger team is provided with no gap in services, offering relief and support to caregivers.

Learn more: geisinger.org/health-plan/plans/life-geisinger

Additional Resources

Homepage

geisinger.org

Begin your journey to better health today.

Find a provider

providers.geisinger.org

Find the right provider for you.

Sign up for MyGeisinger

geisinger.org/mygeisinger

Manage your care anytime, anywhere.