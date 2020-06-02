Pennsylvania's primary election will take place on June 2, 2020 as voters head to the polls to decide a number of county, legislative and congressional primary races, as well as the United States presidential primary.

WNEP will have complete election results and coverage on WNEP.com as polls close at 8 pm, as well as, Newswatch 16 at 10 pm and 11 pm.

Voter Information:

Pennsylvania utilizes a closed primary process. Voters are required to register with a political party to vote in the primary election.

Polls are open on election day from 7 am to 8 pm.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office by 8 pm on June 2 (postmarks are not enough)

The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter’s county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation. If you would like to file a formal complaint, fill out the online form HERE. If you have a more immediate need, please call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).