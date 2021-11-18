UPDATE: Burgess guilty of most serious charges in child murder case

The man accused of murdering a child in Northumberland County took the stand in his own defense on Thursday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A jury in Northumberland County found Jahrid Burgess guilty of third-degree murder in the death of a child in 2019.

The jury deliberated for about one hour and 15 minutes.

Burgess was accused of beating Arabella Parker, 3, so badly in 2019 that she eventually died after spending more than a month in the hospital.

Burgess testified for over an hour on Thursday. Burgess told the jury he is still grieving for 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Burgess testified, "I was very close with Arabella. She loved me and I loved her."

When asked about the day in 2019 that Arabella suffered serious injuries, Burgess said he grabbed Arabella by the shoulders when she was not eating.

He admits throwing her onto a piece of children's furniture but said, "I didn't forcibly throw her to hurt her. But I should have walked her the extra couple of steps to put her on the couch."

Burgess argued with Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, saying he did not cause bruises on the child's body. Burgess said he believes those bruises came from EMS and doctors during surgery.

Other witnesses testified for the defense. Arabella's mother Samantha Delcamp was not on the stand for long. She denied abusing Arabella.

On Tuesday, Delcamp was a witness for the prosecution. She told the jury then that Burgess had a history of abusing both her and Arabella. Delcamp is also charged with homicide and is awaiting trial.

During this afternoon's closing arguments, the district attorney reminded the jury that Burgess waited nearly an hour to call 911 after Arabella got hurt.