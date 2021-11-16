Trial begins for man accused of killing child

Jahrid Burgess is on trial for homicide for the death of his girlfriend's daughter in Northumberland County.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A trial started Tuesday for an accused child killer in Northumberland County.

Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, is on trial for homicide for the death of his girlfriend's daughter Arabella Parker. That girlfriend, Samantha Delcamp, testified against him on Tuesday.

It's been just over two years since Burgess was arrested for the beating death of his girlfriend's daughter, and now, he is on trial for homicide.

Troopers say Burgess brutally beat 3-year-old Arabella Parker at her home in Treverton in October of 2019. The child suffered broken bones and brain damage. She died just over a month later from her injuries.

Burgess's girlfriend Samantha Delcamp is also charged with homicide and is awaiting trial. Delcamp told the jury that Burgess had a history of abusing both her and her daughter.

She said she was washing dishes on the night of October 10, 2019, when she heard Burgess yelling at Arabella. She said Burgess held Arabella by her throat and then threw her onto a piece of children's furniture.

Delcamp said Arabella had a seizure for more than half an hour before Burgess called 911.

She also told the jury that Burgess kicked Arabella in the back a few days earlier and held her in the bathtub while pouring water on her face.

She said Burgess made both her and her daughter walk around naked to make sure they did not have broken bones.

Delcamp says she originally lied to police because she was scared of Burgess.

Delcamp told the jury burgess told her, "If anything happens to Arabella, we can just have another child or a double suicide."

Burgess's mother, Christy Willis, was found guilty in April of lying to investigators about the abuse. She was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.

A trooper testified Tuesday that Burgess said Arabella's injuries came from EMS workers.