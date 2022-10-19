Pennsylvania Lottery winning numbers, past results

Get the latest winning numbers from the PA Lottery.

WATCH LIVE DRAWINGS ON WNEP:

Evening Drawings: 7 pm

7 pm Powerball Drawings: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 pm

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 pm Mega Millions Drawings: Tuesday, Friday at 11 pm

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I SEE THE DRAWINGS?

DAY DRAWINGS:

Day drawings for PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Wild Ball and Treasure Hunt are conducted seven days a week.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. daily, the drawing process begins. A Random Number Generator (RNG), consisting of secure computerized systems, selects at random the numbers for the day drawings of PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Wild Ball and Treasure Hunt.

The selected number combinations then are placed in animation – computerized renderings produced by an Animated Digital Draw System – so that they may be viewed on the Lottery’s Web site after 1:35 p.m.

Remember, ticket sales for the Day drawing end at 1:05 p.m.



Watch the Day Drawing HERE.



EVENING DRAWINGS:

Evening drawings for PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Wild Ball, Cash 5 and Match 6 are conducted seven days a week. Watch the nightly 6:59 p.m. drawings on TV or streaming online. Remember, ticket sales for the Evening drawing end at 6:57 p.m.

Cash4Life®

Drawings held every night at 9:00 p.m.

Remember, cut-off time for purchase of a ticket is 8:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing.



Watch the Cash4Life Drawing HERE.

Mega Millions®

Drawings held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11:00 p.m.

Remember, cut-off time for purchase of a ticket is 9:59 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Drawings are broadcast between 11:00 p.m. and 11:25 p.m.



Find Mega Millions Broadcast Schedules HERE.

Powerball®

Drawings held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m.

Remember, cut-off time for purchase of a ticket is 9:59 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Drawings are broadcast between 11:00 p.m. and 11:25 p.m.



Find Powerball Broadcast Schedules HERE.