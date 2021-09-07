Mother who lied to help accused son sentenced

Christy Willis was sentenced Friday a few months after being found guilty of lying for her son to investigators about his fatal abuse of a young girl.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman will spend time behind bars in connection with the beating death of a little girl in Northumberland County.

Christy Willis was sentenced Friday to between 17 months and 17 years in prison.

Willis was found guilty in April of lying to investigators about the abuse.

Her son, Jahrid Burgess, is accused of brutally beating Arabella Parker, 3, at her home near Trevorton back in 2019.

The child suffered broken bones and brain damage and later died at the hospital.