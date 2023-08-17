Pres. Joe Biden often returns to our area. Here is a list of some of his visits.

SCRANTON, Pa. — (Editor's note: The video posted above is an interview with Joe Biden in Dunmore in July of 2020.)
President Joe Biden was born in Scranton and often refers to his native place as a primary influence in his life and political career. The president often returns to our area for personal and political events.
Here is a list of some of his recent trips back home:
- Biden visited Luzerne County in August last year to discuss firearms reform. His visit was delayed by about a month when he tested positive for COVID-19.
- The president visited Lackawanna County in October of 2021. He spoke to a group of local leaders at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.
- Scranton City Council voted in July of 2021 to rename Spruce Street to Biden Street in the city's downtown.
- On Election Day in November 2020, Biden returned to Scranton to get out the vote in his native place.
- Biden spoke to voters at a drive-in rally at Dallas High School in Luzerne County in October 2020.
- CNN hosted a drive-in town hall with Biden at PNC Field in Moosic in September 2020.
- Biden pitched his economic plan at a campaign event in Dunmore in July 2020.
- The Scranton Cultural Center hosted Biden for a speech on the economy in October 2019.
- A visit to his hometown neighborhood in Scranton took place in April 2019 ahead of his campaign announcement.
- Biden spoke at Pittston Area High School in November 2018 to stump for local Democratic candidates.
- Biden campaigned with Hillary Clinton at a rally in Scranton in August 2016.
- Vice President Biden was the main speaker at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner in March 2015.
- Biden spent St. Patrick's Day of 2014 in our area.
- Biden visited Scranton for a Fourth of July celebration on Courthouse Square in 2012.