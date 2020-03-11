x
Lackawanna County

Biden returns to Scranton for Election Day visit

The Democratic candidate landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport before 9 a.m. to get out the vote on Election Day.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden returned to the area Tuesday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is back in our area to encourage voters on Election Day. 

His plane touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Biden, a Scranton native, arrived at the Carpenters Local 445 union hall on Pear Street in Scranton to get out the vote on Election Day.

Biden was joined by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, also a Scranton native.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden spoke to voters at a polling place in Scranton.

He will travel to Philadelphia later in the day.

Biden was in our area in October for a town hall event in Lackawanna County.

