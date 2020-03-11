Biden returns to Scranton for Election Day visit

The Democratic candidate landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport before 9 a.m. to get out the vote on Election Day.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is back in our area to encourage voters on Election Day.

His plane touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Biden, a Scranton native, arrived at the Carpenters Local 445 union hall on Pear Street in Scranton to get out the vote on Election Day.

.@JoeBiden arrives on Pear St in south #Scranton and introduces the crowd to his granddaughters, Finnegan & Natalie. @wnep pic.twitter.com/zwhLp5RXLM — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) November 3, 2020

Biden was joined by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, also a Scranton native.

He will travel to Philadelphia later in the day.