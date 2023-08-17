President Biden joined Scranton neighbors in honoring the memory of Ellen Casey

Scranton residents lined the streets downtown to get a glimpse of President Joe Biden.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As the presidential motorcade made its way to St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue, people from Scranton lined the streets to get a glimpse of President Joe Biden.

Air Force One flew over northeastern Pennsylvania as the president traveled to his hometown of Scranton.

The president arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

"It's so nice to have a president from your hometown to represent you. It brings us joy; it brings us hope," Katherine Harding said. "We're here to give our condolences to Ellen Casey and to show Joe Biden he still has support in Scranton no matter how hard it gets."

Scranton residents lined the streets downtown Thursday morning.

"It's a sad moment. He's coming to pay his last visit, but I felt like it was wise for me to come out to see the president of the world for the first time," Chetgna Franklin said.

The president spent the day recalling the memories he had with Ellen Casey.

Biden stopped at the home where he grew up on North Washington Avenue in Scranton's Green Ridge section blocks from the Casey household.

"One Scranton family knows the other Scranton family. It's a community, and that's the big important part of what Joe Biden is doing here. He's showing that Scranton is a community," Harding said.

Neighbors say the president and the Casey family are always proud to show their Scranton roots.

"There's so many good things that come out of Scranton for such a small little town, for example, Joe Biden," Harding added.

Those who were like family to the Caseys call President Biden's visit a testament to the legacy and life Ellen Casey lived.

"Republicans, Democrats, they would all come to the house and visit her," Terri Unger said. "Everything they say about her is above and beyond the truth. She was just such a wonderful woman."