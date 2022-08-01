Pres. Biden calls for safer America in Wilkes-Barre speech

The address at Wilkes University called for changes to gun laws and police funding.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden brought his blueprint for community policing and crime prevention to Luzerne County on Tuesday afternoon.

Pres. Biden spoke to a crowd at Wilkes University's Marts Center, advocating for his Safer America Plan.

"We can do this. We have to do this. We'll make America safer," Biden said.

The president called for restrictions on "assault weapons."

"It's time to ban these weapons. We did it before; we can do it again. It's time to hold every elected official's feet to the fire and ask them, 'Are you for banning assault weapons, yes or no?' Ask them. If the answer's no, vote against them."

Biden told the crowd he wants to increase funding for law enforcement. He commended the officers that were there and emphasized the importance of giving law enforcement agencies efficient funding.

Biden said he is opposed to defunding the police and federal law enforcement in his plan to make streets safer.

"There's no greater responsibility for government than ensuring the safety of our people. Every parent should be able to know when their kid leaves for school or just walks the street, they're going to come home safely," said the president.

He also condemned the January 6 riot at the Capitol and argued that people on the other side of the aisle cannot be pro-law and order and defend what happened that day at the same time.