Pres. Biden's speech full of hometown references

SCRANTON, Pa. — "Hello hello hello! It's good to be home!"

President Joe Biden didn't skimp on the hometown references in his first visit to Scranton since the election.

"The truth is, Scranton isn't my home because of the memories it gave me. It's my home because of the values it gave me," President Biden said. "So, when I ran for President, I came back to Scranton. I came back to Scranton, and I started here in Scranton. And I resolved to bring Scranton values to bear, to make a fundamental shift in how our economy works for working people."

The president touted his infrastructure bill that's currently being debated in the Capitol.

He also promoted his entire build-back better agenda, calling it effectively a tax cut for middle-class families, funded entirely by increased taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

"So I'm here today to talk about what's fundamentally at stake right now for families and for our country," President Biden said.

The president spoke for nearly an hour, then spent another hour meeting with his supporters at the trolley museum, before his motorcade made the trip back to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport.

On the way, he got to take a trip out of town on the new President Biden expressway an honor the scrappy kid from Scranton probably couldn't even fathom as a child growing up here more than 65 years ago.