Mass vaccination clinic opens at Penn State

Folks in central Pennsylvania are expressing relief after getting a shot in the arm.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Bryce Jordan Center in Centre County will be home to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health are offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone eligible.

Newswatch 16 spoke with folks who were excited to get the shot.

"I'm incredibly relieved. Something is definitely happening. This time last year, it seemed like there was no end in sight, but now it feels like we are halfway there," said grad student Zane Grady.

"Feels good," said student Ryan Dougherty. "I have been waiting for it for a while, and now that they have it at the BJC, I'm able to get it at school, so I was looking forward to this all semester."

The vaccine clinic is not just for Penn State students or Centre County residents. Anyone can register to get vaccinated at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"I just became eligible on (April) 5th because I teach, and I have been waiting about four months, and at least out here, it was relatively quick to find an appointment," said grad student David Flowers.

For now, only 600 doses will be offered at these vaccine clinics at the Bryce Jordan Center per day, but PEMA tells Newswatch 16 that number has the chance to increase.

Folks tell Newswatch 16 that the process was pretty easy.

"Name, make sure you're qualified, insurance information, and the form is pretty straightforward and user-friendly."

"Once I got here, it took me only like five minutes to get the shot, and then I had to wait 15 minutes, and then I was done."