x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Coronavirus

Pennsylvania pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The pause comes during an investigation into reports of unusual blood clots possibly related to the one-dose shot.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania says it is following the federal government’s recommendation and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an investigation into reports of unusual blood clots.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state Tuesday to stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 “out of an abundance of caution.” 

According to federal data, Pennsylvania has received 778,000 doses of the J&J vaccine and administered more than 257,000.

Related Articles