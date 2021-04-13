Pennsylvania pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania says it is following the federal government’s recommendation and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an investigation into reports of unusual blood clots.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state Tuesday to stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 “out of an abundance of caution.”
According to federal data, Pennsylvania has received 778,000 doses of the J&J vaccine and administered more than 257,000.