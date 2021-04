A clinic is planned for next week in Falls. Here's how to get an appointment.

FALLS, Pa. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for next week in Wyoming County.

The clinic will be held at the Lake Winola Fire Company on 123 Woodside Avenue in Falls on Wednesday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You must make an appointment ahead of time by calling 570-704-4117.