COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania: Here are answers to your vaccine access questions

Getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is an essential step in reducing the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first shipments of the vaccine are being given to healthcare workers and people working and residing in the state's long-term care facilities.

The Department of Health is guiding the vaccine's distribution and administration in 66 out of the 67 counties in the state. Philadelphia County receives independent federal funding, vaccine allotment, and is establishing its own COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The state's vaccination plan follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuously being updated.

How will the vaccine be distributed?

The department will work to get the vaccine out to Pennsylvanians in three phases.

Which Phase is Pennsylvania currently in?

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A.

Who is eligible under each phase?

Wondering if you are eligible for the vaccine? Take the Vaccine Eligibility Quiz.

Phase 1A:

Healthcare personnel

Emergency Medical Services first responders

Residents and staff of congregate care settings

Phase 1B:

People ages 75 and older

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Phase 1C:

People ages 65-74

People aged 16-64 with high risk conditions causing increased risk for severe disease

Essential workers in these sectors: Transportation and logistics Water and wastewater Food service Housing construction Finance, including bank tellers Information technology Communications Energy, including nuclear reactors Legal services Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff Media Public safety Public health workers



Phase 2:

All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17)

Where can I get the vaccine?

Currently, only those eligible in Phase 1A; healthcare personnel, emergency medical services first responders and staff of congregate care settings can receive the vaccine.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure all enrolled vaccine providers have information publicly available for those currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The map below will be updated as more locations receive the vaccine.

Click on a marker to see details on vaccination locations. Green dots indicate a facility has received vaccine and may have vaccine availability and red dots indicate a facility does not have vaccine available.

How many vaccinations have been administered so far?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard allows Pennsylvanians to see the breakdown of where and to who COVID-19 vaccines were given.

Where can I get more information on the vaccine?