Vaccine clinic opens in Snyder County

The four-week clinic opened Friday at the Selinsgrove Center.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — This was the day Linda and Terry Peterson had been waiting for: Vaccination Day.

"I just wanted to get it done, get it over with," Terry Peterson said.

The Petersons are from the Selinsgrove area, and like many others, they have had a hard time finding vaccine appointments.

"It took us quite a while to get it. We called other places and they don't always call back," Terry said.

This is the first day of Snyder County's four-week vaccination clinic at the Selinsgrove Center. It was set up there since Snyder County does not have any hospitals.

Local leaders say a lot of people in the county have asked for a clinic like this because they were having trouble finding vaccination appointments.

"Extremely difficult, quite frankly. We've been waiting quite a while," said Brian Kerstetter, an assistant district attorney in Snyder County.

"We've been waiting for a while to be able to get our vaccines. We were notified yesterday and here I am with my appointment," Kerstetter said.

There is also a mobile clinic this weekend for people who are not able to make it here. Officials here hope to vaccinate around 2,000 people over the next month.

The clinic is on Fridays and Saturdays.