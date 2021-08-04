Another vaccine clinic coming to Lackawanna County this weekend

Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Lackawanna County this weekend.

MOOSIC, Pa. — There's another chance to get a shot in Lackawanna County.

Delta Medix is hosting a vaccine clinic at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain this Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all individuals in Phase 1B.

The video above is from the last clinic on the mountain.

One thousand four hundred people will be able to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You do need an appointment.

You can call 570-800-7517 and leave your name and number, and someone will call you back.

You can also make an appointment online at this link.