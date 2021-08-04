x
Lackawanna County

Another vaccine clinic coming to Lackawanna County this weekend

Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Lackawanna County this weekend.
A vaccination clinic at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain was held Thursday, April 1, 2021.

MOOSIC, Pa. — There's another chance to get a shot in Lackawanna County. 

Delta Medix is hosting a vaccine clinic at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain this Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all individuals in Phase 1B.

The video above is from the last clinic on the mountain.

One thousand four hundred people will be able to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You do need an appointment.

You can call 570-800-7517 and leave your name and number, and someone will call you back.

You can also make an appointment online at this link

