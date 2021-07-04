Vaccine clinic opening in Centre County

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open later this week in Centre County.

On Wednesday, the state announced the opening of a Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's University Park campus in Centre County.

The site will open to give vaccines on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. with appointments available on April 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Beginning April 15, the clinic will operate five days a week from Thursdays through Mondays and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine can make an appointment online or by calling 1-844-545-3450 to make an appointment.

The clinic is open to anyone who is eligible regardless of county of residence – you can check your eligibility online.