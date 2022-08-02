Swoyersville-Native O'Hara to Coach in Super Bowl LVI

Rams Offensive Assistant Chris O'Hara Will Make Super Bowl Debut on Sunday

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's kind of a big week for Chris O'Hara.

"I'm trying to keep it as a slow build up, just kind of keep it normal for the time being and as we get closer to the game," O'Hara said. "The Super Bowl will be an unbelievable experience and on Sunday, it will definitely hit me."

The Swoyersville-native is gearing up to coach in the Super Bowl. O'Hara is an offensive assistant for the Rams, who play the Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. O'Hara works closely with the wide receivers.

"As the assistant receivers coach, just kind of help them in their meetings and in their practice drills as far as receivers goes and then offensive staff-wise, I'm responsible for breaking down the opponent's defense, their coverages that we're going against, pass game preparation for the players and then assist the wide receivers," O'Hara explained.

He's clearly doing a good job. Los Angeles has one of the best wide receiving corps in the league. Even after losing Robert Woods to an injury, LA brought in Odell Beckham Jr. Cooper Cupp had a record-setting season. He led the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and yards - his 1,947 receiving yards were just 18 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's single season record.

"Cooper Cupp is having one of the greatest years in the history of the game and he's just an outstanding person and yeah, there's no secret other than just a very talented player that works very hard and just his attention to detail goes above and beyond," O'Hara said.

Kind of like O'Hara. The 31-year-old coached for Jacksonville and Washington before moving to LA this season, but his journey began in Luzerne County. A multi-sport athlete, he was the last-ever starting quarterback at Bishop Hoban in 2006 and the first-ever starting quarterback at Holy Redeemer in 2007.

"Just to be a part of that last season at Bishop Hoban and kind of what that meant and as you transition to Holy Redeemer and get a new group of people and just, there's nothing better," O'Hara recalled. "I mean, yeah, the Super Bowl is awesome, but if you're a young kid out there, enjoy high school football because there is no better time in your life."

Fond memories, but he's hoping to make a new memory this weekend - one he'll never forget: winning the Super Bowl.