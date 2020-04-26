Sebastian Joseph-Day from Stroudsburg donates $10,000 in meals to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center personnel in Los Angeles

Sebastian is a defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES — Sebastian Joseph-Day is waiting to start his 2nd full season in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams. Day a defensive lineman was the 2018 (6th) round pick out of Rutgers and played high-school football at Stroudsburg.

Sebastian recently donated $10,000 dollars in meals through Rossoblu restaurant and chef Steve Sampson to feed the front line medical personnel who work at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

"And I can't imagine the amount of stress that they have to deal with and then they have to go home after battling the corona virus. And then obviously having to keep themselves clean and sanitary so that they don't get their families infected and then provide them with food and all that stuff so that's kind of where the idea derived from," said Sebastian.

So while Sebastian does his part to take care of some of the medical personnel in Los Angeles he worries about his parents who live in Pennsylvania. His Dad commutes everyday from Stroudsburg to New York City and his Mom is an in-home nurse who takes care of the elderly.

"Obviously with the whole corona thing he had to be a lot smarter and how he commutes. Now he drives himself because he doesn't even want to risk the fact of getting into contact with people. She calls me all the time and makes sure that I have gloves, masks, and everything. I am always washing my hands. I always have wipes while I am training," again said Sebastian.

The Rams went (9-7) and finished 3rd in the NFC West last season so Sebastian is eager to start training camp.

"I'm preparing like the season is still coming. I am still training each and everyday real hard. I actually just finished that's why I have a shake right here. I'm just treating if it's still going to happen and when it's going to happen," added Sebastian.