Wingin' it: Super Bowl snack prices

Some game-time favorites might have come with some sticker shock this year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — At McGinty's Bar and Restaurant on Dickson Avenue in Scranton, chicken wings are a menu staple.

On Super Bowl Sunday the owner says they are a "must-have."

It's why she started getting inventory early, often, and when the price was right.

"We try to get ahead of the game, months ahead of time. We've been working very hard to get supplies which are hard to get nowadays. I've been making trips to Allentown and New York back and forth, but I think we are really prepared now and just need to make our sauces and get ready. Everything is a go," said Kathy Foley, McGinty's Bar and Restaurant.

Chicken wing prices have been hit hard by inflation. Many people have placed blame on the pandemic for that.

McGinty's hasn't been spared but prices have been manageable.

A pan of 100 bone-in wings will run you just under $100.

"Prices are off the wall. It's really a shame that it has to come to this but we've kept our prices down," said Foley.

Another place able to keep wings on the menu is Honeychild's in Dunmore. Jumbo wings are a big seller here.

You can buy party trays of bone-in wings, 50 or 100, or for $45, you can take home 30 wings and a 12-cut tray of pizza.

Jim Tarity works at the business. He says there's a little something for everyone's budget.

"We are doing our best to keep them on the menu for everyone. The prices are going up, it's hard to do right now but we are keeping it going," said Jim Tarity, Honeychild's.

There are businesses doing away with chicken wings all together for Super Bowl Sunday. Employees at a business in Lackawanna County tell us their boneless wings sell better anyway.

The party boxes are already folded inside Nina's in Dunmore.

Wing bites and pizza are the moneymakers, the business did away with bone-in wings a few years back for Super Bowl Sunday.

A box that feeds between 10 and 15 people will run you about $75.

"This year we are just doing wings bites and pizza. We do not have bone-in wings, we are not doing hoagies or salads just to make it simpler on our staff," said Kelsey Maconeghy, Nina's.

McGinty's, Honeychild's, and Nina's are all taking pre-orders but you can order food all the way up to the big game, but calling ahead is always best.