Couple looking to sell popular farm and market

The owners of Forks Farm in Columbia County are looking for someone to take over the property.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — John and Todd Hopkins did not know much about farming when Forks Farm caught their eyes in 1986.

"We did a quick one-hour tour and flew back to Colorado and ended up buying a farm a couple of weeks later," John said.

The couple started farming as a hobby at the 86-acre farm near Orangeville. That quickly grew into a lifestyle raising and processing all kinds of animals.

"We started with chickens and beef and then pigs, and over the years developed our customer base, attended farmers markets, and started our own farm market," John said.

This year, their farmer's market will celebrate 30 years.

"We asked friends who were just getting started in the vegetable business. They set up a stand, and it just kept growing and growing, and then we expanded into the retail cuts of meat," Todd said.

Recently, the couple announced they are selling Forks Farm. They would like to spend more time with their grandchildren and restore a nearby farmhouse.

"We think it's a good time while we're on top and we're healthy to try to find someone else to turn the farm over to, be a support to them," John said.

The couple is looking for someone to take over the farm.

"Bring on that youthful enthusiasm and energy to maybe take it to the next step, whatever step that is. But bring in their ideas and their energy," Todd said.

The couple says they are optimistic about the next generation of farming.

"There just seems to be some energy behind it that we didn't see when we first got started. Things have changed over the 30 years since we've been pasturing chickens," Todd said.

The Hopkins are hopeful the new owner will continue the market, which is scheduled to start back up in May.