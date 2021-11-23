Thanksgiving market draws crowd

A farm market in Orangeville was a one-stop-shop on Tuesday for all the Thanksgiving dinner fixings.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — Thanksgiving is still two days away, but it was "turkey day" at Forks Farm in Orangeville. This is the farm's annual Thanksgiving market.

"We run an on-farm market during the season. This is kind of the culmination of our season, people who are our shoppers and have been with us for years," John Hopkins said.

John Hopkins and his wife Todd own Forks Farm. They have raised turkeys here for more than 25 years. This year, they sold 250 birds.

"We're putting fresh turkey on people's tables, and we're really excited about that."

Customers were excited too.

"It's a great setting and a wonderful place to come. They're huge advocates for the sustainable food system so it's a great place to support," Kristin Mikita said.

"We really seek out local farmers and producers. We ask them to come here because we think it's really important for our community to support," said Hopkins.

Hopkins tells Newswatch 16 that one of the best parts about the holiday market is getting all of the Thanksgiving fixings in one place.

Vendors sold vegetables, fruit, arts and crafts, and apple cider. Green's Fruit Farm is out of the Elysburg area.

"This a wonderful market. We've been coming here just for two years, but it's a great experience," said owner Mike Hricko.

As for the turkeys at Forks Farm Market, they sold out fast.