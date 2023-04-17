Community reacts to alleged arsonist arrested in Gouldsboro

After three fires in less than a week, people who live nearby the vacant properties that burned say they were worried about what would go up in flames next.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Michael Yzkanin had nothing to say when he was taken in handcuffs from the state police barracks in Dunmore Sunday night.

Investigators arrested and charged Yzkanin with arson, burglary, and other felony charges.

He is accused of setting fire to the former Gouldsboro Inn on Friday.

State police say Yzkanin lives right along Main Street, where three fires have been set in Gouldsboro over the last few days, and people who live in the area were happy to hear that someone was arrested.

"I'm so relieved. Now I can sleep at night. The fires were pretty close to where I live, and I'm really glad they got someone," said Josephine Bonanno.

"I have people that live right across the street, so absolutely it's got to be extremely unmitigated relief for them to know that hopefully this is done and they don't have to worry about it anymore," said Kimberley Walker.

The first fire was set in the early morning hours on Wednesday, and another, a vacant home across the street from the Gouldsboro Inn, burned down Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors say they were worried there would be another fire.

"It's a big comfort because there's a couple other empty houses up here, and we live nearby, so we just don't know what was going on in a little small town," Todd D'Apolito.

"The only thing we were kind of grateful for was that they were homes that there was nobody in and nobody was living in," said Walker.

Police say a woman came forward, identifying Yzkanin from a surveillance photo from inside the Gouldsboro Inn.

Yzkanin is only charged with the fire at the former Gouldsboro Inn, but state police fire marshals are still investigating the other fires.

If anyone has information or surveillance video that may be helpful, they are asked to contact state police.