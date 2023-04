A fire started early Friday morning at the old Gouldsboro Inn.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze Friday morning on Main Street in Gouldsboro.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. in the old Gouldsboro Inn, according to neighbors.

Route 507 was closed in both directions.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.