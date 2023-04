Flames broke out at the home on Main Street in Goulsboro after 3 Wednesday morning.

GOULDSBORO, Wayne County — Crews battled a massive house fire in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at the home on Main Street in Goulsboro after 3 a.m.

The home was a ball of flames when fire crews arrived. The place is gutted.

The fire chief tell us no one was living there and the house was being renovated.

We don't know what sparked the fire.