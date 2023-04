The fire started early Tuesday on Maple Lane in Barrett Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One man was flown to a hospital after an early morning fire in Monroe County.

Crews were called to a home on Maple Lane in Barrett Township around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire chief tells us a shed caught fire next to the home. Something inside exploded when the homeowner went outside to try and put it out. He was burned.

Flames spread to the home.

A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause.