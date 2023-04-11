Orwigsburg Fire Department looking for junior firefighters

A fire department in Schuylkill County wants to train the next generation of firefighters for free.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — This is what it's like for volunteer firefighters at the Orwigsburg Fire Department when they respond to a fire in the borough or beyond.

While some of the volunteers have years of experience, others in the back of the fire truck are still in high school.

They are part of the department's Junior Fire Academy.

“There's a lack of volunteers, especially in the fire service. So we decided we needed to start mentoring youth from a younger age up. So our juniors here can actually become members here at age 14,” said 2nd Assistant Chief Brad Miller.

“Rather than us wait for people to come to our station, to fill out an application and join, we essentially to play the offensive and find a way to go out and try to find people to join our organization,” explained Chief Scott Rarick.

And to grow the station, the Orwigsburg Fire Department is covering all costs for any teen willing to go through their two-week summer program.

“From the fire academy, what made me turn in my application from there was how I could help people if I become a firefighter,” said Dakota Teter, Orwigsburg Junior Firefighter.

While the junior firefighters can't enter a burning building until they turn 18, the Junior Fire Academy teaches them how to help at the scene of a fire in other ways.

“When you learn how to pack up a hose, to ripping off a door of a car, that's a big step, but it's extremely fun to do,” mentioned Evan McDonough, Orwigsburg Junior Firefighter.

And not only is this program getting young blood in the fire department, but several of the junior firefighters, including Ethan Bainbridge, have gotten their parents to join.

“It's just a father and son thing to do. There are now two or three fathers and sons here. Plus, we get to run calls together, and we get to experience it all together,” he said.

“It's neat to see the other side of things, you know. Like Ethan said, you see the truck going down the street, and it's different to be in the truck than just to watch it drive by,” added his dad, James Bainbridge, who is now a volunteer firefighter with the Orwigsburg Fire Department.

To join the Junior Fire Academy in Orwigsburg, all you have to do is be 12-17 years old and apply by May 6th.

If you or someone you know is interested in an application or learning more, please reach out to Brad Miller via email (subject Junior Academy) bmiller1219@gmail.com.