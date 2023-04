The fire sparked in a wooded area near Crystal Lake in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Crews battled a large brush fire in Luzerne County for the second day.

Skycam 16 found heavy smoke pouring out of the woods.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

There's no word on how much land was damaged.