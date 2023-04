The pizza shop known as The Library caught fire early Friday morning in Jessup.

JESSUP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a former pizza shop in Lackawanna County.

Fire crews were called just before 4 a.m. Friday to The Library on Church Street in Jessup.

Flames and smoke were billowing through the roof.

Neighbors were awakened by the sirens. They said they are sad to see the former pizza place destroyed.

The fire marshal has been called to investigate.

