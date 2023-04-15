Third fire in Wayne County considered suspicious

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A fire that is now considered suspicious destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to the home along the 500 block of Main Street just after 2 p.m.
According to a state police fire marshal, the fire is considered suspicious.
A game warden is on scene searching the area for a person of interest.
This is the third fire along Main Street this week. The previous fires were ruled arson. Police are still searching for the person responsible.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
