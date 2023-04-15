x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wayne County

Third fire in Wayne County considered suspicious

Flames broke out just after 2 p.m. Saturday along the 500 block of Main Street in Gouldsboro.
Credit: WNEP

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A fire that is now considered suspicious destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home along the 500 block of Main Street just after 2 p.m.

According to a state police fire marshal, the fire is considered suspicious.

A game warden is on scene searching the area for a person of interest.

This is the third fire along Main Street this week. The previous fires were ruled arson. Police are still searching for the person responsible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

More Videos

In Other News

Searching for an arsonist in Wayne County

Before You Leave, Check This Out