Wayne County fires ruled arson

State police confirm that someone set two fires this week on Main Street in Gouldsboro. A photo of a person of interest was released on Friday.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. —

Two fires in Wayne County this week are now considered arson, according to the State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

The first fire happened after 3 a.m. on Wednesday at 581 Main Street.

The second happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at 572 Main Street.

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time.

Investigators released a security camera image of a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fire Marshal Unit at 570-963-4323 or 570-963-4293.