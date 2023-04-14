Wayne County fires ruled arson

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — (Editor's note: The video above is of the fire in Gouldsboro Friday morning.)
Two fires in Wayne County this week are now considered arson, according to the State Police Fire Marshal Unit.
The first fire happened after 3 a.m. on Wednesday at 581 Main Street.
The second happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at 572 Main Street.
Both buildings were unoccupied at the time.
Investigators released a security camera image of a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fire Marshal Unit at 570-963-4323 or 570-963-4293.
