Wayne County

Wayne County fires ruled arson

State police confirm that someone set two fires this week on Main Street in Gouldsboro. A photo of a person of interest was released on Friday.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — (Editor's note: The video above is of the fire in Gouldsboro Friday morning.)

Two fires in Wayne County this week are now considered arson, according to the State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

The first fire happened after 3 a.m. on Wednesday at 581 Main Street.

The second happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at 572 Main Street.

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time.

Investigators released a security camera image of a person of interest.

Credit: PSP/WNEP
Image provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fire Marshal Unit at 570-963-4323 or 570-963-4293.

