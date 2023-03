Crews from two departments battled the fire in Gouldsboro.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — An early-morning fire badly damaged a home in Wayne County.

Crews from Gouldsboro and Covington Township were called to a home on Totem Pole Trail in Lehigh Township around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Gouldsboro fire chief says that four people lived in the home; everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire chief says it is not suspicious.