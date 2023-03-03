Man in custody for deadly shooting

Officers were looking for the man in connection with the shooting along Jifkin Street in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — State police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Nanticoke.

Troopers say James Miller, 32, of Plymouth, turned himself in. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for him on Thursday.

Miller is charged in connection with the shooting along Jifkin Street over the weekend.

The coroner says Brian Edwards was killed. His death has been ruled a homicide.

