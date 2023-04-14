Several people shot in Luzerne County

When officers arrived on scene, several victims were found with gunshot wounds and were then taken to the hospital. The search for the gunman is ongoing.

HAZLETON, Pa. — What is normally a very active parking lot in Luzerne County was cleared out quickly.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, gunshots rang out near several businesses in Hazle Township.

Troopers say that just after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to West 23rd Street, between Route 309 and Route 940.

When they arrived on scene, several victims were found with gunshot wounds and were then taken to the hospital.

"Where we stand right now, it's a very active seen a lot of moving parts active as we speak. We don't believe that the public is in any danger. We do believe it is an isolated incident now that could change at any moment, but right now, the information that we have so far, we believe that it is an isolated incident," said Trooper Anthony Petroski.

The condition of the shooting victims at this time is unknown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to please call state police in Hazleton at (570) 459-3890.