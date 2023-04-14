Child dies after being shot with pellet gun

Authorities call the death of an 8-year-old child a case of homicide. The child was shot with a BB gun in East Stroudsburg earlier this month.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A child has died after being shot with a BB gun earlier this month in Monroe County.

According to the Lehigh County coroner, the 8-year-old child from East Stroudsburg died on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the shooting happened on April 3 in the 100 block of Mill Creek Road in Stroud Township.

Stroud Regional Police officers responded to reports of an unconscious boy. The officers found the injured child with other juveniles. The child was flown to a hospital

The homicide case is being investigated by Stroud Regional Police and the Monroe County district attorney's office. There is no word on charges related to the child's death.

The child's name has not been released.