Alleged gunman charged in shooting of state trooper

Hunter Shaheen was arraigned Friday and faces a long list of charges for the shooting and a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has now been charged in the shooting of a state trooper in Northumberland County earlier this week.

Hunter Shaheen, 18, was arraigned Friday and has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges in the shooting of the trooper. He also faces aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related charges in a domestic disturbance case that sparked the incident.

The trooper was wounded Wednesday morning during an exchange of gunfire with Shaheen in Delaware Township.

Investigators say that the trooper and Watsontown Police were investigating a domestic disturbance on East 4th Street in Watsontown. Shaheen took off and was found in nearby Delaware Township around 8:15 a.m.

Shots were fired, and Shaheen and the trooper were both hit. The trooper suffered a wound to his leg and was treated and released from the hospital.