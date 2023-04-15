Suspect arrested for Luzerne County shooting

Several people were shot Friday night in Hazle Township.

HAZLETON, Pa. — State police troopers arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting on East 23rd Street in Hazle Township.

Several people were shot, but investigators have not said exactly how many or their conditions.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

The suspect is being charged as an adult and is locked up.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.