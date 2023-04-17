x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Fire in 'The Library' in Jessup on Friday ruled arson

A fire marshal believes the fire in the former pizza place on Church Street was intentionally set
Credit: WNEP

JESSUP, Pa. — The blaze that destroyed a former pizza shop in Jessup on Friday was arson, according to a state police fire marshal.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday in "The Library" building on Church Street.

The fire marshal believes it started in a second-floor apartment/attic area. An apartment and restaurant below had been vacant for a few years.

The place is gutted. No one was hurt.

A fire that ruined three buildings in Jessup on Saturday was also ruled arson.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Veterans group running cornhole tournament

Before You Leave, Check This Out