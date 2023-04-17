Fire in 'The Library' in Jessup on Friday ruled arson

A fire marshal believes the fire in the former pizza place on Church Street was intentionally set

JESSUP, Pa. — The blaze that destroyed a former pizza shop in Jessup on Friday was arson, according to a state police fire marshal.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday in "The Library" building on Church Street.

The fire marshal believes it started in a second-floor apartment/attic area. An apartment and restaurant below had been vacant for a few years.

The place is gutted. No one was hurt.

A fire that ruined three buildings in Jessup on Saturday was also ruled arson.