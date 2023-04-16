Overnight fire destroys three homes in Jessup

Seven people are displaced after a fire that ripped through three homes in Lackawanna County. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the blaze was shocking.

Example video title will go here for this video

JESSUP, Pa. — “Flames. Smoke. The entire or most of the Jessup borough was engulfed in smoke.”

That's what Erin Owen from Archbald saw when she arrived at her niece's house on Fourth Avenue Saturday night.

“And there were flames coming out of both houses. They couldn't contain the fire, and it just kept starting and restarting, And there were flames coming out of both houses,” she added.

Owen's niece lived in the home on the left.

Next to what used to be a vacant home in the middle, that's where the fire chief believes the flames started.

The fire then spread to both houses on either side.

Owen's relatives lost everything.

It took firefighters over five hours to put out the blaze, which in total destroyed three homes.

“The main issue was this second house here on the right, which was loaded with a lot of clothes and memorabilia, and to gain access it was virtually impossible,” explained Jessup Borough Fire Chief Bob Vislosky.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16, the fire was so intense, firefighters were unable to enter any of the houses.

“Well, you got three houses burning, so you gotta expect that it lit up the sky like daytime,” mentioned Robert Berta, a Volunteer Firefighter.

While crews battled the flames, many neighbors opened up their homes to the ones that lost theirs.

“A woman who lives in the house closest to us, we actually took her in here while the crews were doing their work,” said Brianna Kohut from Jessup.

“The support of the community, communities, and the residents and the neighbors, they always come through,” Owen said.

The fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.