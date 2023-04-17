Fire in Jessup on Saturday ruled arson

JESSUP, Pa. — Someone set the fire that ruined three houses in Jessup on Saturday, according to a state police fire marshal.
Seven people were forced out when the fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 4th Avenue in Jessup.
The blaze started in a vacant home and spread to houses on either side.
Firefighters from several companies spent hours putting out the fire.
Flames also destroyed a landmark business in Jessup early Friday morning. A place known as "The Library," a former pizza place, caught fire around 3:30 a.m. The cause of that fire has not been determined.
