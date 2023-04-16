Alleged Gouldsboro arsonist arrested

The man has been charged with arson after he was caught on surveillance cameras.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at home in Gouldsboro.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Yzkanin has been charged with arson after he was caught on surveillance cameras.

The fire chief says no one was living there, and the house was being renovated.

His connection to other fires in Wayne and Lackawanna Counties are still under investigation.

Residents are encouraged to check their home surveillance cameras for any unusual activity before the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The State Police in Dunmore at 570-963-3156 or Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

Developing story, check back for updates.