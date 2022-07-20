Hot weather packs public pools in Schuylkill County

While the hot weather is keeping many of us indoors, some folks are using it as an excuse to get outdoors and they’re heading to the pool.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People packed the JFK Memorial Pool in Pottsville; a dip is just the thing to cool off. Tom Gerber came here after a long day of work outside.

“Our boss told us: drink a lot of liquid, just keep your body cool, try light clothes, do not wear dark clothes out in this heat. Our guys are working twenty-four seven. It is so hot we are trying to keep our bodies cool. The best way to keep cool is to have a cooler with you every day. Cool rags, drinks, ice try to keep your body into shape most of the time,” said Gerber, Port Carbon.

Working as an EMT, he has been treating patients who are getting sick from the heat.

“Yesterday we had fifteen calls at nursing homes, people are sick. Older people are sick. This heat is not good for people sixty or ninety in this heat,” said Gerber.

Going to the pool is one of the best ways to stay cool.

“Because it’s a better way of staying cool and not getting hot. Because you go in the water and it cools you off better than the air conditioner,” said Gage and Sage, Pottsville.

Owen, from Minersville, says his summer camp is changing its weekly schedule so kids have more time in the water.

“Bad things happen if you get dehydrated and sunburn does not feel nice,” said Owen Nagy-dean, Minersville.

JFK Memorial Pool has already broken a record this season by having almost 800 people at the pool and they anticipate on breaking that record again this weekend because of the heat.