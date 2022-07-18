Plains farm longs for rain, but not too much though

While farmers were knee-deep in rain last year, they say puddles are non-existent this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINS, Pa. — It's a bumpy ride out to Larry O'Malia's Farm & Greenhouses in Plains Township. And when co-owner Larry O'Malia gets to the field, he's reminded what a difference a year makes.

"It's night and day. It's the opposite of the coin," he said.

Because this year, conditions on the farm are drastically different than last. This is because there hasn't been a lot of rain. Last year, there was too much.

"We were here with boots up to our knees just trying to pick things, stay out of puddles as much as we could. And this year, puddles are practically non-existent," O'Malia said.

Although the drier weather isn't helping productivity, O'Malia said it's not at a point yet where it's cause for concern.

"It's not a critical point where I'm losing product or losing plant material in the field. But some of the younger plant material, it just means a little moisture to continue the growth process," he said.

And he's really looking forward to some rain because, with this dry soil, development for some vegetables is at a standstill.

"It's surviving; it's hanging in there. Maybe it's growing slowly, slightly, but we need that little bit extra help to expedite and make things come on schedule as best we can," he said.

O'Malia said there is one benefit, though, to having a dry season out here on the farm.

"When we have drier spells, weed control is much easier," he said.

Because things like herbicides can be more effective, there is less competition for nutrients in the field, too.

So Larry said bare with them if you see delays in crops. Things are looking good for this year's harvest.

"They're raring to go. They'll pick up right where they left off," he said.

All they need is a little rain.