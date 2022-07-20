A hot week for camp

It's a hot week to be outside; the kids at Camp Victory know that all too well! This week, it's Camp JRA for children with arthritis.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Camp Victory is a busy place from April through November, as it hosts more than two dozen camps for children of all abilities.

This week it's Camp JRA for kids with juvenile arthritis and other rheumatic conditions like lupus.

"You get to spend time with people just like you, and you don't have to worry about not being able to do anything because we all have some of the same limitations," Benjamen Coken said.

This has been one of the hottest days of the year, and counselors know how important it is to keep campers safe in this heat.

Camp Director Caitie Dailey says children with lupus have an especially high sensitivity to the sun.

"They need a lot of sun protection, whether that's SPF and a hat or shade. So this heat is definitely making us a little more cautious with our kiddos and our adults here who have lupus," Dailey said.

Dailey said campers are taking water breaks every 15 minutes. If the activities are in the sun, campers are moved into the shade every so often.

"We have an incredible medical team here that has all the supplies for sunscreen and extra hats just in case," Dailey said.

One of the ways the campers keep cool is by spending the day at the swimming pool.

Swimming is one of the popular activities at Camp JRA. And on a day like this, the arts and crafts building was another good spot to hang out.

But campers said one of the most important things to remember is to stay hydrated.

"We always have big jugs of water out to fill our water bottles back up and keep hydrated," Coken said.

"Constant hydration, we get reminders, and water bottles are always full. So it's a good thing," camper Nadia Holmes said.

Another good thing? Their cabins are air-conditioned, so the campers can stay cool while they sleep.