Sweet treats helping to beat the heat

The weather has all of us looking for ways to beat the heat. One way; indulge in a sweet treat like ice cream.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — Hot day? Cold treat. Folks of all ages lined up outside Hillside Farms Creamery in Shavertown to get a taste of that delectable ice cream.

With temperatures expected in the 90s all week, getting a brain freeze is the last of their worries.

"Usually if we have like something to celebrate or something like that, we say 'why not' and come on down. On a hot day like this, we said we need some other way to cool down," said Issa Dahdal of Shavertown. "Cookie dough with cookie dough bites, because why not?"

Some chose a cup, while others decided to live life on the edge. The hot weather means those cones are shrinking faster.

"I decided to become a little menace of society today," said Mark Nakhlah of Whitehall, while holding a chocolate cone in his hand. "If you're fast enough, you can save it."

Even when it heats up, people can't stay away from the farm animals here.

"I hope they give them ice cream. That would be nice," said Maray Dahdal. "I like the peacock and the little pigs and the ducks. If you feed them little bread and stuff, that would be cute."

They may not eat the ice cream, but even the animals are looking for a cool place on a hot summer day.

For some, the temperatures may be hard to stomach, but an evening like this is full of thrills.

We found four-year-old Dominic King feeding the goats with his grandfather, happy to deliver every handful. It's the perfect summer evening for grandpa.

"Kids and ice cream, they go along very well and the animals here," said Richard Caruso of Kingston. "The Hillside Farms does a great job as far as promoting, not just the ice cream and the business end of it, but the human element and also what they do for the community."

For many families, there's more days of melty goodness ahead.