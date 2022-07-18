80th year for Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival

Money raised from the carnival will help the fire department purchase better equipment.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Rides are ready to spin, and prizes are ready to be won. The Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival near Tannersville is ready to welcome community members for a week of fun.

"It brings the department together. It brings the community together. We have a lot of community sponsors that come in and help us out. Tricky tray, donations, they even come out and help us run the stands," said Michael McMann, a firefighter with the fire company.

But this year it may cost you a little extra to have fun.

Laura McMann is one of the carnival's organizers. She says high gas prices and an increase in food and materials are to blame.

"We're trying to keep it as normal as pricing as we can. We appreciate the community members who come out to the carnival, and they work every day too, so we want to make sure they're getting the best bang for their buck," said Laura McMann.

Money raised from this carnival goes to helping the fire department buy better equipment, which will help protect the community.

"It supports us, everyday operations, day-to-day bills that we have here but also for training upgrading of new equipment," Michael said.

While the carnival is the largest fundraiser for the fire company, it's become a staple for those in the community to attend every year.

"I've spoken to so many people over the years, even before I was a member at the firehouse; this carnival means a lot to many people," Laura said.